    Costa Rican Debi Nova Celebrated her Grammy Nomination in the "Best Latin Pop/Urban Album" Category

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rican Debi Nova did not win a Grammy for her 3:33 album production. But the singer-songwriter celebrated her nomination in the category of Best Latin / Urban Pop Album. It is the first nomination that she receives in the highest category of international music in its English edition.

    Nova was competing with other Latino artists such as:
    Yhlqmdl: Bad Bunny
    Por Primera Vez: Camilo
    Mesa Para Dos: Kany Garcia
    Pausa: Ricky Martin
    In the end, the award went to Bad Bunny, who thanked receiving the award for a passion that he enjoys.

    Live presentation


    Previously, Debi Nova hit the red carpet. She became one of the few invited to the ceremony live in Los Angeles. This since most of the nominees are in houses or hotels an had only virtual presentations.

    The 40-year-old Tica appeared at the Latin Grammys on November 19th, at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. There she performed her song 3:33 hers, one of the most important performances throughout her career. In fact 3:33 won the Latin Grammy in the category of Best Recording Engineering.

    Source Sergio Arce
    Via Guillermo Agudelo
