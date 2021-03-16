More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Vatican Clarifies that Homosexuality is “a Sin” and that it Cannot Bless These Unions

    Many questions had recently come to light with regards to this issue

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Vatican Clarifies that Homosexuality is “a Sin” and that it Cannot Bless These Unions

    The Vatican clarified that for the doctrine of the Catholic Church, homosexual is "a sin" and that priests cannot...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Debi Nova Celebrated her Grammy Nomination in the “Best Latin Pop/Urban Album” Category

    Costa Rican Debi Nova did not win a Grammy for her 3:33 album production. But the singer-songwriter celebrated her...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    73 Years Ago the Civil War of 1948 Began in Costa Rica

    It was a Friday, March 12th, but in 1948, when the forces opposed to the Calderonist government at that...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Vatican clarified that for the doctrine of the Catholic Church, homosexual is “a sin” and that priests cannot bless these unions, in a text released this past Monday by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

    The institution in charge of preserving Catholic dogma, addressed the issue through a question that many Catholics ask “Does the Church have the power to impart the blessing to unions of people of the same sex?”

    The institution’s response was blunt and clear: “It responds negatively.”

    In a document signed by Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the congregation, known in the past as the Holy Office of the Inquisition, it is noted that “in some ecclesial environments, projects and proposals for blessings for unions of people of the same sex are being disseminated.”

    “It is not lawful to impart a blessing to relationships, or even stable couples, that imply a sexual practice outside of marriage (that is, outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open, by itself, to the transmission of life ), as is the case of unions between people of the same sex”, the text specifies.

    Pope’s position

    The document recalls that for the Church, “God never stops blessing his children,” but “he does not bless and cannot bless sin,” insists the entity. The text was approved by Pope Francis, whose position on homosexuality is less blunt.

    Five months ago, the Pope said in an interview that “homosexual people have the right to be within a family” and that they should have the right to be legally covered, which sparked controversy.

    A phrase that provoked the ire of the most conservative sectors, among them several bishops and cardinals and in turn praise from the homosexual defense associations, which considered its opening historic. The Vatican later specified that Francis had not questioned the dogma of marriage between a man and a woman and that he was referring to the laws adopted by the States.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rican Debi Nova Celebrated her Grammy Nomination in the “Best Latin Pop/Urban Album” Category
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Vatican Clarifies that Homosexuality is “a Sin” and that it Cannot Bless These Unions

    The Vatican clarified that for the doctrine of the Catholic Church, homosexual is "a sin" and that priests cannot...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rican Debi Nova Celebrated her Grammy Nomination in the “Best Latin Pop/Urban Album” Category

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rican Debi Nova did not win a Grammy for her 3:33 album production. But the singer-songwriter celebrated her nomination in the category of...
    Read more

    Patagonian Towns in the Andean Region Were Simultaneously Intentionally Set on Fire this Past March 9th

    News TCRN STAFF -
    It is very difficult to organize words in a state of shock and give a common thread to events when they are of such...
    Read more

    Caldera’s New Breakwater Will Positively Impact Costa Rica’s Maritime Competitiveness

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The work carried out around the new breakwater at Puerto Caldera included the reinforcement of 594 meters of barrier in the first two sections...
    Read more

    Lessons from Remote Working One Year After the Pandemic

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Remote work consolidated itself as the main protagonist of the new normal in 2020. From the smallest to the largest companies they had to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years