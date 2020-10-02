Costa Rican Singer-Songwriter Debi Nova Nominated for Three Latin Grammys

Costa Rican singer-songwriter Deborah Nowalski Kader, known artistically as Debi Nova, was nominated this Tuesday for three Latin Grammys in the categories of Best Tropical Song, Best Songwriter Album, and Best Recording Engineering for an Album, thanks to her collaboration with Pedro Capó on “Quedate” and their recent album “3:33”.

Through her social networks, the artist commented very excited: “I’m still in shock, I’m deeply grateful. Thank you Latin Grammys for this joy you give me”. In the category of best singer-songwriter album, the Tica will face Alex Cuba (Sublime), David Aguilar (Reciente), Kany García (Mesa para dos), and Yordano (Despues de todo).

So far, Debi Nova has been a part of nine Grammy-nominated projects and her song “Un Ritmo” reached # 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with artists such as Boney James, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Sergio Mendes, the Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul, Ricky Martin, Franco De Vita, Vicente García, and recently Pedro Capó.

The 21st edition of the Latin Grammy will be held in Miami and be broadcasted on November 19th. This year, the motto of the awards is “Music humanizes us”, a message that will also be the starting point to shape the performances and the show that they are already preparing.

“This album exists thanks to the love and dedication of a great team, all the people I love and admire,” Debi Nova declares. Her album 3:33 was released the previous May. The Costa Rican chose this name because for her the number 3 is a sign that she is at the right time and place, both at work and personal level.

The most recent video of the artist was recorded in Cartago, a representative place for the singer since it is the place where the woman who raised her was born and has served as an inspiration for years.

In addition to Debi Nova’s achievement, Costa Rican director Eddie Mora also received two nominations for his work as a composer and producer of classical music. The first nomination is for the best classical album for “La Voz del Ave” and the second for best contemporary classical work/composition for the song “Sine Nomine”, from the same album.