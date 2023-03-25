More
    The Hummingbird Lines Up to Become a National Symbol of Costa Rica

    The hummingbird could be added to the sloth, the white-tailed deer, the manatee and the jigüirro, as the animals that are national symbols

    Last Monday, the liberal deputy Kattia Cambronero presented the bill to specify the declaration, based on her role within the national fauna. “With this declaration, we are consistent with our sustainable development discourse. A development that respects the environment but that also serves as an incentive to promote local economic initiatives such as rural tourism, research and friendly agricultural production practices”, indicated the deputy. “In addition, the hummingbird will be a very friendly character for our children in environmental education issues”, she added.

    Costa Rica: A Paradise for Hummingbirds

    According to the proposal, the country has 53 registered hummingbird species, being the second most diverse bird species. Their habitats range from ecosystems on the plains to forests, volcanoes, and high-altitude moors; inclusive, of the two native species of the country, one lives exclusively in the mangroves of Osa and Nicoya. Its distribution directly impacts the fauna, since it is a born pollinator.

    With its declaration as a national symbol, it seeks to protect the animal and its habitats. By the way, it would be used for economic reactivation due to its use in the tourist image, the attraction of visitors for the sighting of hummingbirds.

