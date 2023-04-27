The Costa Rican Social Security Recommends Rational and Correct Use of Rose Cream

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) is seeking to strengthen the provisions of rose cream due to the high existing demand. Rose cream is a star product among those produced by the entity’s Pharmaceutical Products Laboratory, but there is a gap between production capacity and product demand.Therefore, the institution will acquire 1,800,000 tubes of rose cream to meet current demand and have a security supply.

Engineer Oscar Ort ízBrenes, Chief, and Dr. Alan Induni Alfaro, Pharmaceutical Manager, both from the Laboratory of Pharmaceutical Products, pointed out as part of the elements that justify the ongoing purchase process, the demand for said medicine, which amounts to a total of 597,900 tubes per month (7,174,800 tubes per year).

Use it correctly!

Dr. Esteban Vega de la O, CCSS Logistics Manager, reminded users in the case of rose cream, as indicated by the CCSS Medicines and Clinical Therapeutics are the importance of using it rationally and correctly.

This medicine, due to its lubricating and emollient properties of the skin, can be used for:

The protection and healing of superficial wounds, burns and minor abrasions.

Relief of itching, burning, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses (including atopic dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, and radiation dermatitis).

The entity reported through a press release that according to the diagnosis-treatment binomial and, based on the extent of the lesions, it is important that the prescribing physicians assess the amount of medication to be prescribed according to the affected body surface area. .

The application of a cream line of approximately 2 cm (equivalent to 0.5 grams of cream) is recommended, spread in a thin layer on the lesion one to two times a day, which is equivalent to a total amount per month of 15 to 30 grams, leading to the estimated use of one tube per month per patient.However, in general this amount should not exceed the number of 1-2 tubes per month per patient, indicated the CCSS.