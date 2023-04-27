National Geographic Readers Choose Costa Rica as the Best Destination in Latin America

The Spanish magazine Viajes National Geographic organized the first edition of the 2023 Readers’ Awards in which Costa Rica won in the Best Latin American Destination category.

Thousands of people voted and placed Costa Rica above destinations such as Colombia, Oaxaca in Mexico, Chilean Patagonia, Ecuador, among others.The news was reported to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) on Monday, April 24 and the award ceremony will be on Tuesday, April 25 in Madrid, Spain.

“The variety of habitats in this country, sandwiched between two oceans and traversed by a backbone of volcanoes, has made it the ideal destination to enjoy nature,” says the National Geographic article through which the news was confirmed.

Endless possibilities

“The trip through Costa Rica allows you to enter forests with incredible biodiversity, walk along beaches surrounded by mangroves and sands where turtles lay their eggs, and dive into waters so pure that they attract a multitude of marine species,” says the same text.

Tourism development model of Costa Rica

Among other things, Costa Rican values ​​such as innovation and the sustainability of the country’s tourism development model were highlighted.”This recognition granted by readers agrees with Costa Rica’s tourism development model, sustainability, innovation efforts, commitment to non-invasive tourism, which promotes contact with nature and the essential values ​​of life,” said the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez.

According to ICT records, during January and February of this year, 147,152 tourists arrived in Costa Rica from Europe, a figure that exceeds the visitation of 2019.10,628 of them arrived from Spain, which makes it the fourth source of tourists from Europe behind France, Germany and the United Kingdom.