    Sunflowers of Costa Rica Opened its Doors

    This field is a favorite place to take spectacular photographs

    By TCRN STAFF
    Sunflowers of Costa Rica, the largest field of these flowers in Central America, opened its doors and will remain until September 10 in a new flowering and with possible extension of dates.

    This exhibit has more than 200 thousand sunflowers of different types, including giant ones that can reach four meters in height. In addition, all mothers accompanied by their children will be given sunflowers throughout the month.

    How to visit?

    To attend the field it is not necessary to reserve and it will open its doors every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pets are accepted and the entrance fee is 5,000 colones and children under 12 years of age pay 2,000 colones. They only accept cash payments.

    The field of Sunflowers of Costa Rica is located diagonal to Bomba Uno at the entrance to Pital. They recommend wearing suitable clothing and shoes due to the mud, sun and rain. Flowering is in its last weeks, so they recommend going right away.

    For more information, you can write to Whatsapp: 7031-1592 or go to Facebook: Girasoles Costa Rica.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaBeleida Delgado
