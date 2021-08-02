More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Sunflowers of Costa Rica: With Breathtaking Colors to Amaze Your Senses

    The great fields of “Girasoles de Costa Rica”

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    13
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    Sunflowers of Costa Rica: With Breathtaking Colors to Amaze Your Senses

    Pital de San Carlos already has the first mega field of multicolored sunflowers in Costa Rica. This exhibition has...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Investigations Continue On Pre-Columbian Spheres In Costa Rica

    In Costa Rica, another enigmatic pre-Columbian stone sphere was recently found in perfect condition. It was the workers of...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    The Netherlands Eliminates Mandatory Quarantine For Costa Rican Travelers And Classifies The Country As “Low Risk”

    Starting this Friday, all Costa Rican travelers flying to the Netherlands (Holland) will be exempt from mandatory quarantine. This,...
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Pital de San Carlos already has the first mega field of multicolored sunflowers in Costa Rica. This exhibition has more than 130 thousand sunflowers of different types, with varieties of colors and sizes, including giants that can reach four meters in height.

    “Girasoles (Sunflowers) de Costa Rica” is a project of Erick Porras, who has more than 20 years of planting these plants. They become a pollinating agent; in addition they will have spaces for bees. The exhibition has an area of two hectares, so distancing is not a problem.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Unique worldwide

    “This field is unique worldwide, there is no such large field on the planet and with the variety of colors that we have here, this is spectacular, in addition there are two hectares of sowing,” said Porras.

    Visiting the fields

    General admission has a cost of 6 thousand colones. Children pay 2 thousand colones and children under 3 years old do not pay entrance. The Sunflowers field of Costa Rica is located, diagonal to Bomba Uno at the entrance to Pital.

    It is important to remember that since they are natural plants, it is expected that it will remain in its greatest bloom until August 16th, so that you can take advantage of going before that date.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleInvestigations Continue On Pre-Columbian Spheres In Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    Sunflowers of Costa Rica: With Breathtaking Colors to Amaze Your Senses

    Pital de San Carlos already has the first mega field of multicolored sunflowers in Costa Rica. This exhibition has...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    International Organizations Have Not Reached An Agreement On The Limit Of Global Warming

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    At the meeting on Environment, Climate and Energy held from July 23 to 25, in Italy, the G20 failed to reach an agreement in...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Hosts Sixth Ministerial Meeting of The “Bonn Challenge”

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The Minister of Environment and Energy (Minae) of Costa Rica, Andrea Meza, said today that “the present decade is decisive for restoration, facing the...
    Read more

    Biological Corridors in Costa Rica Have Improved their Connectivity, but Much Remains to be done in the Face of Climate Change

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The recovery of natural vegetation in different parts of Costa Rica, allowed many of the biological corridors to improve their structural connectivity, according to...
    Read more

    Costa Rica’s Enigmatic and Fascinating Caves

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The caves are witnesses to the changes that occurred on the Earth during its formation. Over thousands of years, these underground cavities have been...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER