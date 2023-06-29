Strong Confrontation about Choice of Sex for Children Under 12 Years of Age in the Costa Rican National Assembly

The deputies of the New Republic already announced a declared war without quarter against the claim of the Broad Front that children under 12 years of age can choose their sex.

The proposal was presented at the end of last week by the leftist bench and its objective is to defend the most basic rights of the transgender population of Costa Rica.

The idea is that the State guarantees trans, non-binary, gender diverse and intersex people, of all ages, including minors, the possibility of changing their name in a simple, expeditious, prompt, effective and free way in gender personal documentation.The proposal would allow the minor person to make the change without the support of their parents.

The wording

“In the event that no legal representative agrees to give their consent, the person under 12 years of age must be referred to the PANI, where, in the company of an association, society or non-governmental organization that has the defense of the human rights among its purposes and that has a relationship with the underage person, the scope of the procedure for rectifying the image, name, registered sex or gender in the identity documents will be explained to the person under 12 years of age. The PANI must guarantee access to this procedure in all its regional offices”, indicates the project.

“Perverse” and “destroying the family”

In this sense, the representatives of the New Republic described the idea as “perverse” and “destroying the family.”“How perverse everything that the Broad Front does. At a time when the country is urging projects to lower the debt and improve the quality of life, they propose a bill so that children under 12 years of age can choose, with or without the consent of their parents, to change their sex and their registered sex (…) The Broad Front is the maximum expression of a political party that was born to destroy the family and also all of Costa Rica,” said Pablo Sibaja, a New Republic legislator.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Alvarado, leader of the New Republic, indicated that they will use all the legislative tools at their disposal to stop the progress of this plan.On the other hand, he pointed out that the real interest of the Front is to polarize the electorate and thus take advantage of the situation.“The Broad Front wants to polarize us again, and even worse, to ignore the right of parents to educate their children,” Alvarado asserted.

The rectification of the sex and registered name, the guarantee of the right to participate in positions of popular election, the prohibition of medical interventions without consent and the creation of protection mechanisms for minors, among other rights, are part of the bill Recognition of Trans, non-binary, Diverse Gender and Intersex Identities.

The initiative was drafted by various organizations dedicated to defending the rights of the diverse gender and intersex population and was presented to the legislative current by the Broad Front.

“For example, with the rectification of the sex assigned at birth, not only would the gender identity of people be recognized, but it also puts an end to a discriminatory interpretation of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal that excluded them from participating in the lists of elective positions, being forced to choose between one thing or the other,” said Priscilla Vindas, a legislator from that party.

Opposites Poles

The representatives of the New Republic and the Broad Front are clearly divided by the bill.For the former, it is a perverse occurrence, while the progressives advocate the recognition of new rights for the LGBT population.