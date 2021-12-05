The New Republic of Barbados Names Rihanna A National Heroine

Right after becoming the world’s newest republic, Barbados officially declared its most famous citizen, singer Rihanna, a national hero. This country had already granted the title of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the several times winner of the Grammy award. They also commissioned her to promote tourism and education.

The Umbrella or Diamonds performer has instilled “imagination into the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline and, above all, her extraordinary commitment to her homeland,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the dignitaries gathered for Tuesday’s celebrations.

“On behalf of a grateful nation and an even prouder people, we honor you with the designation of Barbados’ national hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” Mottley said, inviting the star to join her.

Humble origins

Mottley also praised the humble origins of Rihanna, born 33 years ago in Saint Michel and raised in the capital Bridgetown. Rihana thus joins a select group of 10 other citizens designated as national heroes of Barbados, which on Tuesday disassociated itself from the British Crown and proclaimed itself a republic.

A fortune of $ 1.7 billion

Taking advantage of her musical success, the singer has built a makeup and fashion empire, with earnings that dwarf those of other superstars such as Madonna and Beyonce.

Forbes estimated in August that he was worth $ 1.7 billion, of which $ 1.4 billion came from his cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, a partnership with French fashion giant LVMH. Launched in 2017, Fenty Beauty pushed for inclusion as a banner, producing makeup for dozens of skin tones. Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s intimate apparel brand that also promotes diversity, contributes $ 270 million to her wealth, Forbes said.

Although she hasn’t produced an album since 2016, Rihanna continues to maintain legions of fans and has more than 100 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.