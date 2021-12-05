How Remote Working Has Impacted the Global Economy and the Environment

The growth of Remote Working is a reality at a global level. Even more so in times of pandemic, where confinement due to Covid-19 has given it greater consolidation due to the need for subsistence of companies. In fact, in Latin America this item increased by 66%, while in France and Spain remote work showed an increase of 463% and 214%, respectively.

However, the positioning of remote work is accompanied by a series of factors (company-employee labor organization, definition of schedules, implementation of ICTs, constant communication, evaluation of productivity and measurement of results). These elements influence the effectiveness of workers to perform tasks, the advancement of the economy and the balance of the environment.

Impact of Remote Working on the global economy

The RAE defines remote working as the work activity carried out from locations outside the company, through the use of telecommunication tools. However, this type of work is not typical of the 21st century, its origin dates back to 1970.

At that time, the oil crisis – as a consequence of the disputes in the Middle East – encouraged the implementation of the telephone to carry out office activities. Since many employees could not pay the cost of fuel and public transport ticket.

Regarding the economic issue, teleworking has advantages and disadvantages for the parties involved. The company seeks an increase in productivity to get money and the worker seeks a balance between assigned work activities and free time, without leaving out a fair remuneration. Therefore, a properly conditioned scenario is required for the tasks to give effective results. Remote working must be done with an optimal internet connection, with a PC, tablet, laptop, Smartphone, video editor, webcam and support software.

Profits

The proper application of remote work brings considerable benefits from an economic point of view. Among them, the following stand out:

Increased productivity

Undoubtedly, the efficiency of remote workers is increased by virtue of better management of time and working hours. This means that stress levels drop and productivity can increase by more than 10%, which translates into higher financial gains.

Decrease in fixed costs

With remote working, companies have started to vacate, in part or in whole, the buildings where their offices were located. Consequently, lease, maintenance, service and modification payments for physical silver are eliminated. Logically, there is a saving that can be used to improve employees who work from home.

Young labor force recruitment

The implementation of remote working makes it possible to put into value the new talents of the so-called “Generation Z” – born in the late 90s and early 2000s. Today there are hundreds of organizations that open the way to this group of entrepreneurs for their skills in the management and development of new technologies. This recruitment, in turn, has served to erase the stigmas of the “first job”, since they do not require experience, but rather offer training in full action.

Cost reduction for workers

Just as remote working promotes independence and time management in workers, it also contributes to reducing travel and food expenses. The employee no longer uses money from his base salary to get to the office, nor does he incur in extra food consumption. Therefore, your health benefits by not being part of the daily turmoil and by eating better.

As an important issue at this point, it is imperative that the laws debate on the creation of laws to normalize remote work. In such a way that aspects such as payment of expenses, control of schedules, vacations and the voluntary nature of accepting telework are clear. In this matter, Spain has taken the step of approving Royal Decree of Law 28/2020 (sage.com, 2020) to advance in a work modality that is here to stay.

Footprint that remote working leaves on the environment

The adoption of teleworking has meant a change in lifestyle. The workers remain at home to carry out the tasks entrusted to them. So beyond the economic impact of telecommuting, there is the impact it has caused on the environment. Luckily for man and other living beings, remote work has contributed to the reduction of greenhouse gases and the conservation of the ozone layer.

After its emergence in the 1970s, remote working continued to be carried out during the 1980s to encourage conservation of the environment. How? Well, reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by reducing car use. With the passage of time and the arrival of technologies, this and other benefits became visible in the face of the ecological crisis.

Teleworking and environmental awareness

Working from the office implies a greater use of electrical energy, since all departments and teams are active. Telecommuting helps raise awareness about rationing to reduce carbon footprints. This is because each employee only occupies a space of the site where they are, and the hardware they use are few. Therefore, the CO2 reduction kicks in.

Similarly, teleworking involves the constant use of email and video calls, minimizing the use of paper to communicate. This translates to more trees and cleaner air. On the other hand, pollution also leads to noise and light pollution, mostly affecting animals. So staying home working supposes “a stimulus towards more climate-friendly work schemes, leading to sustainable development, obtaining health benefits…”.

In short, teleworking has had a positive impact on environmental sustainability. Providing a more pleasant and promising habitat for future generations. It is up to each individual to act responsibly.