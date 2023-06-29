Costa Rica Launches Strategy to Become a Regional Benchmark for the Circular Economy

Costa Rica outlined the path it wishes to follow in the coming years in relation to the sustainable economic model to be implemented through a Circular Economy Strategy (ENEC).

This is a strategy that will transform the current production formula, making efficient use of resources and promoting green employment in different regions of the country.

In addition, it will improve the current management of waste at the national level, reducing pollution and environmental impact, according to Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy.

Incentives suitable for recycling and the use of waste

“This strategy comes to satisfy a debt that we have in the circular economy and in waste contamination, which is another important issue that the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Health are working on, this issue will make the circular economy easier, with incentives suitable for recycling and the use of waste”, said Franz Tattenbach.

The new strategy will strengthen the competitiveness of the Costa Rican industry and open doors to new green and sustainable markets, according to Francisco Gamboa, Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce.

Open up new business opportunities

“The application of this model can open up new business opportunities for companies, based on sustainable or circular goods and services, as well as the possibility of entering new value chains and new markets with circular economy approaches, thus contributing to sustainability. Gamboa said.The intention of the strategy is to position Costa Rica as a leader in circular economy, innovation and sustainability in Latin America.

The collaboration and commitment of all the actors involved in the adoption of sustainable practices, the promotion of waste reduction and the promotion of the circularity of materials, both at a public and private level, will be essential for the success of this roadmap. national.