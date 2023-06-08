Special Excitement in Costa Rica for Tickets to See Roger Waters

The announcement that Roger Waters will come to Costa Rica as part of his farewell tour sparked special excitement among his fans throughout Central America.This is because our country will be the only one in the region where the former founder of Pink Floyd will play and sing.

For December 2nd

This past Monday, at 10 a.m., tickets went on sale to see the Icon on December 2nd of this year at the National Stadium and dozens of them have been sold like hot cakes.

A source close to the production said that there is an unusual excitement for Waters fans from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua.So much so that on the social networks of the production company these people have said that they have tickets for the VIP and grass areas in their hands.

A crazy influx of people

“It’s been a crazy influx of people and it hasn’t stopped. Customer traffic has been quite large beyond Costa Rica and it is expected that in the next few hours the rate of sales will be maintained, the source told this outlet.

Ticket prices

The seats available and their prices are as follows:

Waters Zone: ¢107,300*

Boxes/Special stalls: ¢107,300

Black Box: ¢95,400*

Golden Box: ¢83,500*

Balcony stall: ¢77,500

Shadow: ¢53,650

South Tier: ¢35,760

Grass: ¢29,800*

Tickets with an asterisk are reserved for people over 18 years of age.The production company indicated that each transaction will only allow a maximum of six tickets to be sold.

Water’s goodbye

In Waters’ words of his farewell tour: “This Is Not a Drill, it is an innovative new Rock & Roll and film extravaganza.It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we are all struggling to survive. A call to action to love, protect and share our precious and precarious home planet.”

Roger Waters is a British musician, songwriter and activist who is recognized worldwide for his work with the progressive rock band Pink Floyd.Throughout his career, Waters has created some of the most outstanding albums in music history, including The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and The Wall.

In addition to his success in the music industry, Roger Waters is an ardent defender of human rights and has used his platform to advocate for peace and social justice around the world.