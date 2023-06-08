Costa Ricans Will NoLonger Need a Visa for Traveling to Canada

As of this Tuesday, January 6th, the Government of Canada has eliminated the visa requirement for Costa Rican citizens who wish to travel to Canadian soil. In its place, a new, simpler and cheaper requirement known as Electronic Travel Authorization has been established, according to a press release sent by the Canadian government to airlines.

Previously, Costa Ricans had to apply for a Canadian visa, which cost $100, that is, around 54,000 colones. However, with the implementation of this new measure, the Electronic Travel Authorization has a cost of $5.5 dollars, approximately 3 thousand colones.

How to apply

The Electronic Travel Authorization is valid for up to five years or until the expiration date of the passport, whichever comes first.In order to apply for this Electronic Travel Authorization, Costa Rican citizens must meet the following requirements established by the Department of Refugees and Citizenship of Canada:

First, they must travel to Canada by air using a current and valid passport.

Second, at the time of applying for the Electronic Travel Authorization, the traveler must have had a Canadian Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) in the last 10 years or hold a valid non-immigrant visa for the United States.

Third, the visit to Canada must be of short duration, with stays of no more than six months, intended for tourism or business purposes.

Other countries

Other countries that will benefit from this Canadian measure are: Panama, Uruguay, Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, the Philippines, Seychelles and Morocco.

With this new provision, the Government of Canada seeks to streamline the entry process for Costa Ricans and strengthen tourism and trade ties between the two nations.