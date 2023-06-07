Senderos Colón: hiking and biking in a unique natural environment and close to the city

Hiking and biking are activities that have become very popular in Costa Rica, and it is not for less, our country has spectacular natural landscapes that are ideal for enjoying these outdoor activities.And on this occasion, we want to talk about a place in particular: Senderos Colón.

Located near the city of San José, Senderos Colón is a perfect place for those looking for a safe and challenging place to go hiking or mountain biking.To get there, you just have to take Route 27 turning towards Ciudad Colón and after passing the park, take the deviation to the left at the “ChepeMonge” grocery store and continue for 2 kilometers until you reach the place.

Once at Senderos Colón, you will find a closed farm dedicated to outdoor sports, which means that you will have a safe environment to enjoy your activities.In addition, it has ample parking and trails that are perfect for both walking and mountain biking.

Spectacular views of the Central Valley

The hiking route in Senderos de Colón has an accumulated ascent of more than 350 meters, which makes it a bit intense, but it is also true that it offers spectacular views of the Central Valley that will allow you to rest and take some photos.

On the other hand, the mountain biking route is considered difficult, since it has technical descents and steep slopes that will require a good level of skill to overcome.

To fully enjoy Senderos Colón, it is important that you bring fresh clothing, a cap, hydration, snacks, trail or hiking shoes, and if you are cycling, do not forget to wear a helmet and gloves.It is also important to mention that the place is not accessible for people with disabilities and that if you bring pets, they must be kept on a leash.

The entrance fee to Senderos Colón is ¢4,500 and parking is free. It is also important to note that any type of vehicle can enter, so it is not necessary to enter with a 4×4.

Nor is it necessary to book to enter.

The hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.If you are looking for a safe and challenging place to practice hiking or mountain biking, do not hesitate to visit Senderos Colón.

Prestigious events have been held there, such as the Enduro Pan-American Tournament a few weeks ago and the dates of the national Downhill tournament, among others.