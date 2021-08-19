Participate in the First Mountain Bike Event Exclusively for Women Held in Costa Rica

Kivelix Trophy, the first stage mountain bike event, exclusively for women, with a unique format in America, resumes after a three-month hiatus, due to the increase in cases of Sars-CoV-2 at the national level.

The organization announces that the new dates for the long-awaited event will be Saturday, August 28th and Sunday, August 29th at the Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín in Rincón de la Vieja, Guanacaste, a suitable and recommended place for mountain biking, in addition to the attractiveness of its landscapes and unique nature that it offers.

Kivelix Trophy was created with the objective of encouraging and promoting mountain biking at the female level in Costa Rica. Their slogan is “The only protagonist is you” and the treatment and exclusivity given to women in general is distinguished.

Generating spaces for all women cyclists

“In addition to being a cyclist, I am a doctor and I am aware of the difficult time that we live in May, that is why I made the decision to postpone it. For four years I have been innovating in generating spaces for women cyclists where they have the greatest role in a high-quality event, since in our country there is none. Each participant in the event will be of equal importance whether it is the one who arrives first or last”, explained Katherine Herrera, cyclist, creator and organizer of the Kivelix Trophy.

Kivelix Trophy consists of two timed stages and a general classification. The first stage will consist of 21 kilometers and the second of 19 kilometers. There will be categories by age, level or performance, mixed (with a man), Open and Youth.

In addition, for all mountain biking lovers who do not dare to compete or still do not feel prepared to do so, they can be part of a recreational space on Sunday, doing the same route as the last stage and thus enjoy the event.

Prizes

They will award the first three places in the individual general with cash prizes. In addition to the cash prize, a champion jersey will be awarded for the general winner in each category, in addition all participants will have a participation medal for finishing the event. Both stages will have two assistance stations with food and hydration.

The cost of registration is set at $ 120 for all categories except Junior ($ 30), Recreational ($ 50) and Mixed Couples ($ 160), this amount includes a competition kit (timing, jersey, bag, assistance positions, possibility of awards in cash for the first three of each category, participation medal).

Women interested in participating in this competition have time until today to register on Facebook and Instagram as Kivelix CR.