Guanacaste Airport Leads Food Donation Campaign to 542 Families

A total of 542 Guanacaste families affected by the Covid-19 crisis were beneficiaries of the solidarity campaign for the distribution of food and hygiene products conducted by Guanacaste Airport.

The distribution and delivery of packages began in December 2020 and lasted during the first semester of 2021. The beneficiary families were from different regions of Guanacaste, including Liberia, Tilarán, Guayabo, Guardia, Playa Panamá, Nosara and even Upala.

Engine of the development

“Guanacaste Airport is the engine of the development of this province. We know that the crisis has impacted us all, but we are convinced that together we can move forward. Thus, through the VINCI Foundation for the city, the #Positive Mobility of the VINCI and Coriport Airports have decided to lead this campaign to support hundreds of Guanacaste families with food and hygiene products. We reaffirm our commitment to the well-being of the community and to the dissemination of positive mobility as part of our values”, said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

The selection of beneficiaries was carried out by the Asociación Obras del Espíritu Santo and by the Food Bank of Costa Rica. A group of eleven volunteers from Guanacaste Airport contributed in the tasks of distributing packages to families.

Putting a smile on the faces of families in need

“We are happy to have participated in this Guanacaste Airport initiative to put a smile on the faces of so many families in need. These are difficult times, but helping hands never fail and that is what we saw in Guanacaste.” commented Fr. Sergio Valverde, President of the Association for the Works of the Holy Spirit.

“We are very grateful for the support provided by Guanacaste Aeropuerto. We were able to offer families in the region that have been affected by this Pandemic and this economic crisis food and basic necessities such as diapers, toilet paper. Said Francia Linares, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Costa Rica.

Guanacaste Airport – member of the VINCI Airports network – incorporates the best practices to reactivate the Costa Rican economy. From January to June, the terminal recovered the passenger volume it had before the Pandemic.

