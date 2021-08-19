Explore the Wonders of Scuba Diving In Costa Rica

Costa Rica has the appropriate name for a country surrounded by oceans. On the Pacific side, offshore islands defined by their underwater pinnacles offer attractive encounters with sharks and stingrays.

The Pacific coast is also known for pelagic life. From humpback whales to stingrays, this coast is suitable for all levels of diving. Remember that the southern part of the country is a protected biological reserve.

The underwater landscape is made up of boulders and pinnacles. The protected nature of the reefs makes this region ideal for beginners. Explore both coasts to fully appreciate the beauty of Costa Rica.

When to dive in Costa Rica

Visitors can expect one to two hours of rain in the mid-afternoon during May-November. The rainy season is the best time to go if you are an advanced diver who likes pelagic action. During these months, surges of nutrients attract bull sharks to the Murcielago Islands and hammerhead sharks to Cocos Island.

August-December is when you will find little wind and calm seas. Most of the pelagic species found during the rainy season leave the Costa Rican coast and are replaced by a variety of fish and macro species. It is also the best time to dive in Costa Rica for beginner divers who prefer easy and colorful diving.

During these months, divers will benefit from calmer seas and visibility that reaches 100 feet (30 meters). So go ahead and enjoy!