More
    Search
    TCRNTravel
    Updated:

    Explore the Wonders of Scuba Diving In Costa Rica

    An underwater paradise just waiting for you

    By Beleida Delgado
    4
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    Costa Rica has the appropriate name for a country surrounded by oceans. On the Pacific side, offshore islands defined by their underwater pinnacles offer attractive encounters with sharks and stingrays.

    The Pacific coast is also known for pelagic life. From humpback whales to stingrays, this coast is suitable for all levels of diving. Remember that the southern part of the country is a protected biological reserve.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The underwater landscape is made up of boulders and pinnacles. The protected nature of the reefs makes this region ideal for beginners. Explore both coasts to fully appreciate the beauty of Costa Rica.

    When to dive in Costa Rica

    Visitors can expect one to two hours of rain in the mid-afternoon during May-November. The rainy season is the best time to go if you are an advanced diver who likes pelagic action. During these months, surges of nutrients attract bull sharks to the Murcielago Islands and hammerhead sharks to Cocos Island.

    August-December is when you will find little wind and calm seas. Most of the pelagic species found during the rainy season leave the Costa Rican coast and are replaced by a variety of fish and macro species. It is also the best time to dive in Costa Rica for beginner divers who prefer easy and colorful diving.

    During these months, divers will benefit from calmer seas and visibility that reaches 100 feet (30 meters). So go ahead and enjoy!

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Previous articleDigital Nomads Already Have a Legal Framework to Use Costa Rica as Their Workplace
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    Explore the Wonders of Scuba Diving In Costa Rica

    Costa Rica has the appropriate name for a country surrounded by oceans. On the Pacific side, offshore islands defined...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER