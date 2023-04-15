Actions for Environmental Protection in Costa Rica Continue to Have an Impact Worldwide

Environmental protection in Costa Rica has left a lot to talk about in other countries of the world because a good job has really been done in the country to keep biodiversity in good condition.

But the credit does not go only to the government institutions in charge of the environmental aspect, because there are also numerous organizations and volunteers that join in every day, denounce injustices and carry out activities that are an example for others.

Undoubtedly, the extension of national parks, the good work of reforestation, energy production with 99% renewable sources and the perseverance in prohibiting mining, in addition to the use of pesticides have been a good contribution of love for the environment in Costa Rica.

Each protection action has been recognized on various occasions. In 2022, the report called “Living Planet” from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) organization highlighted the Central American country as a world example of environmental protection.

The report at the same time warned about the loss of species in Latin America. In their opinion, Costa Rica has made it possible to protect endangered species and endangered ecosystems.

It is worth noting that in 1994, 25% of the forests had been reduced due to deforestation, but in 2016, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Costa Rica showed an increase of 54% in its forest area.

At present, the changes at the environmental level have been evident in the country, because it went from having one of the highest deforestation rates in the world in the 1980s to becoming a nation focused on ecotourism and that makes it more attractive to foreign visitors.

A country committed to achieving goals

Costa Rica is a country committed to reaching zero net emissions by 2050, which means that in the short or long term a fuel tax will disappear, which has helped reverse deforestation.

Did you know that the Central American country has been the first in all of Latin America and the Caribbean to have received payments from the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Cooperative Facility for reducing carbon emissions due to deforestation and forest degradation, an activity which is commonly referred to as REDD+.

Climate finance is very much about results and is mostly to drive climate related action and help countries achieve their Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Costa Rica, also in 2019 obtained the Champions of the Earth award, known as the highest environmental award granted by the United Nations, for its role in protecting nature and its commitment to ambitious policies to combat climate change.The country of “Pura Vida”, a well-known greeting full of sympathy, according to scientists, has 6% of the planet’s biodiversity, in fact it is estimated that thenumber will continue to grow.

Definitely, Costa Rica will never stop surprising with each of the initiatives that arise for environmental protection.Today, it has been considered among the 25 most biodiverse countries on the planet, which has more than 500,000 species and many more wonders, its food is exquisite, its people always warm and focused, so much so that for more than 40 years it has been working to the conservation of its natural resources.

! Pure Life ! Costa Rica country example before the world…