Scholarships Available for Ticos Who Wish to do Postgraduate Studies in Great Britain

The British Embassy invites committed Costa Rican professionals with a vision to drive improvements in their country to apply for a Chevening scholarship. Chevening scholarships are awarded to people who have strong leadership skills and social commitment who demonstrate the necessary skills to generate positive changes in Costa Rica at the end of the program.

The scholarship offers full financial support to study for a Masters degree of your choice at any UK university. They also gain access to a wide range of academic, professional, and cultural experiences through activities organized by the program.

This year, four Costa Ricans were selected for the program: Katherine Arroyo, who will study Marine Ecosystems and Politics at the University of Edinburgh; Alejandra Gómez, who will pursue a master’s degree in Power, Participation and Social Change at the University of Sussex; Óscar Gutiérrez, who will complete a course on Public Policy Innovation and Public Value at University College London, and Javier Vives, who will do a master’s degree in Global Development at Queen Mary University in London.

Chevening Global Network

Upon completion of their postgraduate studies, they will become part of the global network of over 50,000 professionals who have had the opportunity to train in the UK through Chevening since the program’s inception in 1983.

In this regard, the British Ambassador to Costa Rica, Mr. Ben Lyster-Binns said:

There is no ‘typical’ scholar – your age, gender, religion and cultural background are not consideration factors for scholarship. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision of your future, and the ability to achieve your goals.

Our alumni network is full of influential and dynamic people who have shared the same experience. When you return home from your studies, you should feel well equipped to make a real difference professionally or socially. The deadline for applications is November 1st, 2022. The Embassy will offer virtual and face-to-face information sessions in the following weeks. The link to apply is:

www.chevening.org/apply