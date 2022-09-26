More
    Rest… It is necessary for the Mind and Body

    Working rest is a way of preventing certain conditions

    Rest is essential for the mind. When you don’t rest, your memory, attention, and concentration skills are affected. Rest allows our brain to properly assimilate the information it is receiving. In this way we eliminate another unhealthy belief that we can do “several things at the same time”.

    We go very fast through life at times and this can become a trap in the medium and long term… and the immune system. In each rest processes of some systems are favored, for example the immune system. In addition, adequate rest protects our heart and promotes healthy weight control.

    Proper stress management

    This is because it allows proper stress management, when we subject our body to chronic stress we generate more adrenaline and cortisol that increase blood pressure and heart rate.

    Knowing how important rest is, we need to be aware of spaces and promote our mental health every day. It’s not that we work better under pressure, it’s just that we have normalized anxiety in life, so much so that free time causes us conflict.

