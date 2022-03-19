Are Psychedelics a Powerful Therapy for Mental Health?

Specialists talk about psychedelics that from one moment to the next people have decided to consume them to treat depression and post-traumatic stress, some recommend them, others try them without being told or go to the famous retreats to live the experience…

Psychedelic drugs have been slowly and quietly taking hold, due to interest from mental health specialists who see this alternative as a “novel therapy” to treat depression and post-traumatic stress.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

According to the Global Industry Analysts report, interest in psychedelics is being integrated into the global wellness industry, which has been driven through the Covid-19 pandemic and the increased mental frailty it has brought with it, the document states that the industry will reach $1.2 trillion in 2027.

Psychedelics are consumed by recommendations made by experts, there are people who come to them out of curiosity and need to solve their problems, just as there are a large number of people who attend the famous psychedelic retreats, which are held mostly in countries like Costa Rica and Jamaica (where many psychedelics are allowed), as well as an occult network of shamans in the United States who share drugs and details via social media, are all seeing widespread growth.

Psychedelics and experiences of their consumption

Since he was a teenager, Philip Markle, a 36-year-old New Yorker, has battled depression. He has tried a variety of medications, psychedelic drugs such as LSD and also psychological therapy.

For him, ketamine is the one that gives him a sense of clarity and the ability to accept himself more as a person. With the other drugs he had only brief improvements, with no side effects.

It is worth noting that ketamine has long been used in the United States to treat depression, anxiety and chronic pain, but patients had to go to the hospital in person to receive it intravenously.

What can be said about LSD to improve mental health?

Experts and people who have consumed it, express that taking small doses of drugs such as psilocybin, LSD and ayahuasca are gaining strength, although their benefits are still being investigated.

In the case of Jaclyn Downs, a resident of Pennsylvania, United States, who was introduced to psilocybin through a small dose in her college days, the experience was that she remained peaceful and totally in the present.

Some time later, she began taking small doses, which in her opinion help her prepare for certain situations, such as when she had to stay longer than she wanted at a social event. The drug calms her anguish, makes her feel more tolerant, calm and makes her a better conversationalist.

In recent years, it has become clear that psychedelics have gone from being a taboo subject to one that is gaining acceptance among society. Psychedelics currently undergo general medical approval, having been designated a “breakthrough therapy” by the US Food and Drug Administration.

There are a number of studies that have been released by experts who claim that psychedelic therapy is the most effective for treating depression. Research and analysis show the long-term effects of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for depression after 12-month follow-up; everything is in patients who have already been treated with traditional treatments, which today have no effect on them.

Also Canada

Canada approved the use of magic mushrooms such as psilocybin and MDMA (active ingredient of ecstasy) in people with mental illness. The decision is part of a support for the studies carried out by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, who some weeks presented the results of their phase 2 clinical trial on psilocybin psychotherapies to treat depression in 26 volunteers. We are talking about the same 12 months of follow-up, in which 78% showed a significant clinical reduction in their symptoms, while 58% were in remission.

Similarly, the Federal Ministry of Health made a modification to the food and drug regulations, allowing doctors in the country to request the use of these substances (psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, among others) in the treatment of certain patients.

Also, experts from Imperial College London found that psilocybin combined with psychotherapy sessions help people suffering from severe depression who had not responded positively to various antidepressants.

American and Canadian scientists published an article in Nature Medicine, where they showed that the prescription of MDMA (drug popularly known as ecstasy), and also accompanied by psychotherapy, drastically relieved the symptoms of individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder; Research has shown benefits of the psychedelic in cases of anxiety, stress and alcohol dependence.

There are definitely a number of psychedelics, research and a lot of people who have used them and say they have improved. Is this the new industry? Will it later have the same importance as cannabis worldwide?