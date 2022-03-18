Coldplay in Costa Rica: These are the Requirements to Enter the Two Concerts

This Friday the 18th and Saturday the 19th the two concerts of the English band Coldplay will take place in Costa Rica. The presentations will take place with the assistance of 40,000 people each, which were sold out a few hours after its release.

Given the proximity of the concerts, many people on social networks wonder what the requirements are to enter the National Stadium in La Sabana. The producers, briefly announced what you -if you are one of the lucky people with a ticket- must comply, without exception:

Present QR code or vaccination card

Only those who have a complete scheme (two doses) will enter

Face mask on all the time

And fans who come from abroad must show their vaccination card or the QR.

Costa Rica: start of their world tour

Coldplay will kick off their Music of the Spheres world tour in Costa Rica. The band will tour numerous nations until September of this year, when it closes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Why did Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion choose Costa Rica to start this tour?

Juan José Rojas, coordinator of the staging in the country, explained that the band considers that Costa Rica “has a large part of what Coldplay believes and promotes.” “Coldplay positively values ​​Costa Rica’s good name in environmental matters, in respect for diversity and standards in health and education,” said Rojas.

In fact, the two concerts aim to reduce direct emissions by 50% compared to the band’s most recent tour (2016-17). The Coldplay show will be powered by very low emission renewable energy and solar installations.

The band committed in 2019 to promote the planting of a tree for each ticket sold. The group even wants 10% of all profits to go to a fund for environmental and socially conscious causes, including ClientEarth, One Tree Planted and The Ocean Cleanup.