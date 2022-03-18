Karol G in Costa Rica: Tickets for “La Bichota” Concert Are Sold Out

The concert that Karol G will give Costa Rica, on June 17th, has all its tickets sold. This was announced this past Monday by Move Concerts, the producer in charge of the long-awaited recital.

“Today, Monday (March 14), a few minutes after it went on sale for the general public and all kinds of cards, the tickets and locations were completely sold out to see the “Tusa” singer,” they reported through a press statement.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

The Latin American tour

The Colombian, recognized for hits such as Tusa, El Maquinón and the recently released Mamiii -which also became a viral song on TikTok-, will perform at the Coca Cola amphitheater in Parque Viva, as part of the Bichota Tour, the Latin American tour which she enthusiastically announced a few weeks ago.

“Since its official announcement, the premonition of sold out for this coming Friday, June 17th at the Amphitheater was a reality. Karol G, who will arrive with her best hits, announces a tour full of energy, good music and, above all, an incredible atmosphere that will be backed by thousands of fans who will fill the venues,” the statement continues.

Popular artist

The tickets for the recital had prices from ¢29,500 to ¢70,900. Before this presentation in Costa Rica, the urban music singer was the most anticipated artist of the Picnic Festival, in its 2020 edition, a few days before the first case of Covid-19 in the country was announced. During that presentation Karol G caused a sensation and thousands sang the theme Tusa, which at that time was in full swing.

In addition to Costa Rica, Karol G will visit Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama and El Salvador on her new tour.