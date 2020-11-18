A group of more than 150 national artists came together in an initiative called “This is how a united country sounds”, which aims to restore hope to the country through messages of solidarity.

Members of the National Symphony Orchestra and as well as 80 independent artists give life to the song “That the wind blows in your favor”, as the first phase of the project, promoted by Alejandro Castro, music producer and director of CR Music together with Irene Monterroso, President of the Sonar Foundation, among others.

The song was produced by Bernardo Quesada, Majo León and Castro.

“This initiative seeks that, through the dissemination of the song, Costa Ricans are motivated to transform difficulties into opportunities and unite as a country to move forward,” said Castro.