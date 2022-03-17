More
    Costa Rican Selection of Amputees is Already in Mexico to Compete for the Soccer World Cup

    The world tournament finals will be held at Turkey in October this year

    Fifteen young Ticos, with great enthusiasm and with the desire to show that there are no barriers to practicing sports, have already arrived in Jalisco, Mexico, to represent Costa Rica and seek a place in the Soccer World Cup for Amputees.

    This past Monday they arrived in the city of San Juan de Los Lagos in the north of Jalisco, after leaving the Juan Santamaría airport heading to Benito Juárez in the Mexican capital, and then taking another flight to Guadalajara and from there a three-hour bus trip until reaching their destination.

    Despite the fact that the entire transfer took 11 hours, all the members of the squad are very excited about the challenge, especially since it is a venue that some of the players know.

    A very special occasion

    “It is very special because here we play our first World Cup and now we come with the hope of qualifying,” said Joshua Santana, one of those selected in a Facebook broadcast on the official page of the CR Amputee Soccer Association.

    Costa Rica will make its official debut in this tournament against the United States. The next day they will be measured against Haiti; later El Salvador and ends its participation against the hosts, Mexico.

    All matches will be broadcast on the official Facebook page of the tournament and on San Juan TV. The world tournament finals will be held at Turkey in October this year.

