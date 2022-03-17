More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    US National Security Advisor Arrives in Costa Rica for Brief Visit

    Being migration the main topic between the two nations

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, is in the country for a lightning visit focused on immigration issues. Mayorkas passed through Mexico on Monday to talk with local authorities on the subject. From there he traveled to the country, where he will have an official agenda. The visit was confirmed over the weekend, indicating that it will include meetings with both organized groups and authorities.

    Migration will be discussed

    “The governance of migration, with a human rights approach, must continue to be a permanent topic of discussion through a regional approach and shared responsibility,” the TicoForeign Ministry said.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The Presidential House confirmed that there will be a meeting, but that it will be behind closed doors. The North American delegate will be leaving the country at 5:00 pm, to return to the United States on the same day. Mayorkas’ visit is in addition to the one made in June by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. In the 14 months that it has been in government, the Joe Biden administration has also sent other emissaries such as Deputy Secretary of State Emily Mendrala, with agendas focused on migration and the state of the Central American region.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTomas Gomez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleA New Rise in the Price of Gasoline in Costa Rica
    Next articleCosta Rican Selection of Amputees is Already in Mexico to Compete for the Soccer World Cup
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Zac Efron Vacations in Costa Rica Accompanied By a Mysterious Woman

    Zac Efron, the 34-year-old American actor, vacations in Costa Rica accompanied by a "mysterious" woman.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER