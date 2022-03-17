US National Security Advisor Arrives in Costa Rica for Brief Visit

The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, is in the country for a lightning visit focused on immigration issues. Mayorkas passed through Mexico on Monday to talk with local authorities on the subject. From there he traveled to the country, where he will have an official agenda. The visit was confirmed over the weekend, indicating that it will include meetings with both organized groups and authorities.

Migration will be discussed

“The governance of migration, with a human rights approach, must continue to be a permanent topic of discussion through a regional approach and shared responsibility,” the TicoForeign Ministry said.

The Presidential House confirmed that there will be a meeting, but that it will be behind closed doors. The North American delegate will be leaving the country at 5:00 pm, to return to the United States on the same day. Mayorkas’ visit is in addition to the one made in June by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. In the 14 months that it has been in government, the Joe Biden administration has also sent other emissaries such as Deputy Secretary of State Emily Mendrala, with agendas focused on migration and the state of the Central American region.