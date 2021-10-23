More
    After The High Demand for Tickets Coldplay Will Give a Second Concert in Costa Rica

    The massive demand for tickets for this concert caused the 40,000 tickets to be sold out in a matter of hours.

    The British band Coldplay will give a second concert in Costa Rica on March 19, after the massive demand for registered tickets for the first presentation, the organizers reported this Thursday.

    “Due to the high demand, we have good news: a new date opens in Costa Rica!” Informed the producer SD Concerts, in charge of organizing the event.

    The National Stadium of Costa Rica will be the place where Coldplay will open its 2022 world tour on March 18, on the occasion of the launch of its new album «Music of the Spheres», time in a sustainable model that, the band assures, will reduce by 50% CO2 emissions.

    The massive demand for tickets for this concert caused the 40,000 tickets to be sold out in a matter of hours, to which was added technical problems with the website where they were put on sale and difficulties in accessing the website.

    Due to this situation, the band has opened a new date for Costa Rica on March 19.

    On its website, the group highlighted that it chose Costa Rica to open its tour because this country produces 99% of its electricity from renewable sources, which is in accordance with the sustainable model of the tour.

    The band, which did not tour with their previous album “Everyday Life” and which announced that they would not give concerts regularly until they found an ecological model to do so, released their ninth studio album “Music of the Spheres” last week, of which Singles like “My Universe”, “Higher Power” and “Coloratura” have already been released. After Costa Rica, the tour will pass through the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, Scotland, England and will close in Brazil.

