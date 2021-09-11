Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic Join Forces to Promote Trade

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic will meet in the new dialogue space called the “Caribbean Triangle” to develop joint strategies to address the economic, political and social situation in the region, announced the Panamanian Foreign Ministry.

He reported that this tripartite alliance, based on the principles of promoting democracy and respect for human rights, will seek to promote as a development bloc, trade opportunities in the area, promotion of special development zones and defense of legislation that accompanies it, in addition to novel proposals such as ‘nearshoring’, to attract investment.

Among other issues to be addressed are: the competitiveness of free zones, their logistical structures and their historical trajectory will be items on the agenda of this Caribbean ‘troika’ of mutual support and exchange of good practices and successful experiences.

Dialogue on the multilateral commitments

While in multilateral matters, there will be a dialogue on the commitments and objectives of regional forums such as the Central American Integration System (SICA), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Organization of American States (OAS), the Secretariat General Iberoamericana (SEGIB) and the Association of Caribbean States (AEC).

In addition to the foreign ministers of the three countries summoned: Erika Mouynes, from Panama; Roberto Álvarez Gil, from the Dominican Republic; and Rodolfo Solano Quirós, from Costa Rica, the respective Foreign Trade Ministers of each country will also participate in the meeting. For Panama, Vice Minister Juan Carlos Sosa will attend.

«With this meeting, we will continue positioning as articulating countries in the region, favoring new spaces for rapprochement and political ties, reinforcing the commitment to regional security, environmental protection and global agreements to minimize the effects of climate change” stated the host minister.