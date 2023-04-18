More
    Railway Line Will Connect Canada, The United States and Mexico

    With unrivaled port access on coastlines across the continent

    The Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern companies announced today that they completed a merger process under the name Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), to connect Canada, the United States and Mexico.

    A press release from the new company notes that with world headquarters in Calgary, Canada, CPKC is the only railroad linking North America, with unrivaled port access on coastlines across the continent, from Vancouver and Atlantic Canada, to the Gulf of Mexico and Lázaro Cárdenas, on the Mexican Pacific coast.

    New passenger rail opportunities

    The merger will foster new passenger rail opportunities from the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak), as the applicants have committed to supporting Amtrak’s existing plans to expand service on new rail lines.

    Mexico City – Querétaro

    The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation asked the executives of Kansas City Southern Mexico to analyze the possibility of developing a passenger line that connects Mexico City with Querétaro, given that this company is the concessionaire of a freight route on that route.

