Astronomical Spectacles that you Cannot Miss this Year

This year, 2023, undoubtedly began with an incredible astronomical event like the luminous comet that can be appreciated every 50,000 years. Those who enjoyed it are lucky and were fascinated.We are in the month of April and of course there are still many months to go, with spectacles in the sky that you cannot miss, including meteor showers, full moons and eclipses.

Full Moons

By the way, did you know that in most years there are 12 full moons, exactly one for each month, but in this year 2023 there will be an exception because 13 will be seen, since in August there will be two huge ones.

The two full moons in August can also be considered supermoons, EarthSky reported. By saying “supermoon” we can refer to a brighter full moon and closer to earth than usual.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), full moons occur every 29 days, while most calendar months are 30 or 31 days long, so the months and moon phases do not always coincide.

Have you watched the flower moon?

On April 6th, a large number of people enjoyed the pink moon, definitely a spectacle. The next moon that can be seen is the one known as the flower moon.As we mentioned before, they are full moons that form monthly, although each one has its own meaning that comes from the Native American tribes.So, the full flower moon or flower moon is also defined as the May moon, which shines in the super flowery month.

Its origin comes, according to scientists, for many years. In the times of the ancient civilizations and the first Native American tribes, they were able to observe the first full moon in May, then they noticed that on the days of the astronomical event temperatures increased due to spring and with this, large flowers began to sprout in many regions, with variety and color, revealing an even more colorful scene.

Given this phenomenon recorded mainly in the northern hemisphere, the members of the ancient civilizations and Native American tribes named the full moon of May in various ways; One of them and the best known is ‘Flower Moon’, but they also call it ‘Mother’s Moon’, ‘Milk Moon’ or ‘Corn Planting Moon’.

The eclipses, the most anticipated…

Scientists reported that for this year 2023 there will be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.On April 20th, a total solar eclipse will take place, visible to the inhabitants of Australia, Southeast Asia and Antarctica, NASA announced.

On October 14th there will be another eclipse, but an annular one, of the Sun throughout the Western Hemisphere, visible in North America, Central America, and South America.

Every year there are 12 meteor showers

This year began with the Quadrantid meteor shower, according to the American Meteor Society.It should be noted that there are 12 meteor showers that will be seen throughout the year.The next will be in the month of April.The April Lyrids are a meteor shower, which usually peaks around April 22nd and the morning of April 23rd.

The meteor shower is located in the constellation Lyra, near its brightest star, Vega, and with an orbital period of about 415 years.In May, between the 5th and 6th, you can enjoy the meteor shower called Eta Acuáridas.

Recommendations

In order to observe any astronomical phenomenon, you must take into account that you need to wear suitable protective glasses in case you see solar eclipses, because sunlight can be harmful to the eyes.

Try to approach in areas that do not have light pollution; If you live in a rural area, you will have points in your favor.So now you know, do not stop enjoying the events of the universe included in eclipses, meteor showers and full moon, in these coming months.