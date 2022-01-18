Strong Currents in The Costa Rican Pacific After a Tsunami Caused by A Volcano Eruption in Tonga

A tsunami recorded on the island of Tonga, in the South Pacific, caused strong currents and unusual waves in different parts of the Costa Rican coast. The National Tsunami Monitoring System of Costa Rica (Sinamot) of the National University (UNA) published the alert so that the population that lives in these parts of the country took caution with the respective forecasts.

Strong currents and extraordinary waves occured due to the tsunami caused by the eruption of the volcano in Tonga, starting at 12:20 p.m. on Cocos Island and around 12:53 p.m. on the Pacific coast of the rest of the country this past Sunday”, detailed the entity.

Suspension of water activities in the coastal area

For its part, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) requested the suspension of water activities in the coastal area of ​​​​the Pacific slope and not be on the beach line this past weekend.

“Although an extraordinary did not occured, the CNE activated the Municipal Emergency Committees and asked the population that stays near the Pacific beaches to remain vigilant during this period. It was recommended not to be near the beach line of the Pacific coast for a prudent period and suspend water activities in the coastal zone,” the entity said.

International media replicated this weekend the reports of gigantic waves in the Tonga archipelago, following the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, which is located 65 kilometers from the island of Tongatapu, the main island of this nation.Tonga has a population of no more than 100,000 people and is made up of dozens of united islands; however, not all of them are inhabited. At the moment there are no reported deaths in that place as a result of the phenomenon. The Sinamot alerted through social networks that it will maintain the respective update of the reports and analysis.Any risk of a tsunami in our country was ruled out.