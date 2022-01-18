Procedure for Granting Permits Allowing Public Shows in Costa Rica is Ready

A procedure that will “facilitate the process” to grant permits for public shows is now ready, as announced by the Ministries of Economy and Health. It is a “voluntary registration of type or model configurations” to facilitate the permit process and the accreditation of the possible configurations of stage distribution and furniture for the development of public shows, as announced.

Said certification may be used to carry out procedures in other dependencies, such as the one related to the authorization for pre-sale of tickets before the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC).

Additionally, the Directorates of the Governing Area of ​​the Ministry of Health may issue certifications of the authorized occupation capacity. This can be done as long as the activity does not imply any variation or modification of the capacities established in the permit.

Likewise, they may certify the authorized capacity in the enclosure according to the “type or model configurations”. In the event that the event intends to take place in an establishment that implies variation or modification of the capacities established in the administrative file, the corresponding sanitary authorization must be requested.

With these provisions, an agile mechanism is sought to certify the capacity and facilitate the processing of permits and authorizations that a mass concentration event requires. The organizers must adhere to the ordinary requirements that are requested for the authorization process.

Need to know more details

In this regard, Juan José Rojas, from the BLieve Entertainment company, said that he had only just learned about the document and that he still needed to have more inputs to know if it was a beneficial agreement or not for the sector.

For now, he pointed out that the good thing was that there was an agreement between the institutions, but some questions remained. Prior to this announcement, businessmen in the sector had expressed their doubts and discomfort about this new requirement.