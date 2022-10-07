Race “Run For Me” Will Be Held to Raise Awareness about Early Detection of Breast Cancer in Costa Rica

This October 16, the traditional race “Run for me” (“Corre por mi”) will be held, which every year and this month seeks to raise awareness about self-examination for early detection of breast cancer. This is the fourteenth edition of the race, which will start and finish at the National Stadium, in La Sabana, and will run through the main surrounding streets.

Fourteenth edition

“We are very happy to hold the race for the fourteenth year. We are convinced that our efforts help more people to become aware and thus detect the disease in time”, said Marcela Marqués, organizer of the event. “This year we will also be supporting organizations that are focused on this fight,” she added.

All lovers of athletics will have the opportunity to be part of the well-known “pink stain”. There will be three distances: 5k, 10k and 15k. The registration for the first two has a value of ¢15,000, while for the 15 kilometers, the value is ¢18,000.

Athletes will receive a kit that includes a jersey, medal, disposable chip, insurance, number, hydration and fruit. “The race route will be suitable for beginners and advanced, so we invite all runners to register and join the cause,” said the organizer.

Registrations

All those people interested in being part of this event can register through the page www.correpormi.com They will also be able to do so in the Extremos stores located in Multiplaza Escazú, Multiplaza Curridabat, Lincoln Plaza, Paseo Metrópoli in Cartago and in City Mall, Alajuela.

Along with the distances mentioned above, there will be a children’s category for children between 2 and 12 years old. This category will have a short run. Registration cost is ¢12,000.