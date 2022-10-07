More
    Coffee and Mineral Water from Costa Rica are Awarded at the Termalita 2022 International Fair

    Costa Rica and Colombia were the most awarded countries in the World Coffee Challenge competition

    By TCRN STAFF
    More than 140 exhibitors from 25 countries participated in the Termalita 2022 international fair, a space that brings together health tourism professionals. Costa Rica was present at this event held in Ourense, Spain, and won the prize in the category “Water with very weak mineralization“, in the International Water Tasting contest, with the Costa Rican water brand NISSI SPIRIT. This contest had the participation of professional juries from countries such as Spain, Portugal, France and Brazil.

    During the fair, the prizes of the World Coffee Challenge, organized by the French company Alternative Café, were also awarded. It brought together 75 participating samples from 15 countries.

    Costa Rica always present

    As a result of this contest, 30 prizes were awarded in categories such as: “Washed Arabica”, “Honey Arabica”, “Women’s Coffee” and “Organic Coffee”. Costa Rica won five of them and Colombia four, being the most awarded countries, followed by Ecuador and Brazil. Costa Rican chefs, Erick Sandoval and Arturo Mora, provided demonstrations at the fair, as well as professional talks.

     

