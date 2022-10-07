Tica Is Appointed to the White House Hispanic Advisory Commission

Renata Soto was born in Costa Rica, studied Collective Communication Sciences at the University of Costa Rica and later married Peter Wooten with whom she has a daughter and a son.

She has lived in the US for almost 30 years and describes herself as an entrepreneurial Hispanic woman whose mission is to support the local Latino community in pursuing and fulfilling their dreams. She is the founder of Mosaic Changemakers, a social impact organization whose mission is to weave a South by growing and connecting Hispanic leaders who are on the front lines of the fight for social, economic, and racial justice.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

House Azafrán and Azafrán Park

According to the White House statement, Renata has made the American South her home, beginning her social impact career in Atlanta, Georgia, and honing her social entrepreneurship in Nashville, Tennessee. Before founding Mosaic Change makers in 2020, Soto led Conexión Américas, the non profit organization he co-founded in 2002 to serve the Latino communities of Middle Tennessee. There, she spearheaded the creation of Casa Azafrán and Azafrán Park, two community development projects that are recognized as models of non-profit innovation, collaboration and place-making.

In 2014, President Barack Obama visited Casa Azafrán to host a nationally televised town hall on immigration policy.Casa Azafrán is a community center that houses different non-profit institutions that offer health and consulting services, education for adults and children, community organization and visual, performing and culinary arts workshops to Hispanic families in Nashville.

UnidosUS

After 17 years at the helm of ConexiónAméricas, Soto spent two years as a Senior Fellow at Harvard University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative. In addition, she served for 10 years on the Board of Directors and as President from 2015 to 2018 of UnidosUS, the largest Latino civil rights organization in the United States. Soto currently serves as chairman of the board for its sister organization, UnidosUS Action Fund, which works to expand the influence and political power of the Latino community.

On September 30th, Soto wrote on her Twitter profile:

I am ready for the opportunity to serve my community, country and Biden. My commitment and pursuit: to represent the ambition and excellence of Latinos in the US This quote speaks the truth: the experiences of Latinos in the South matter. This is how Renata will advise the White House on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunities for Hispanics along with 20 other Hispanics.

https://gnosiscr.com/