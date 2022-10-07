Costa Rica is Chosen “Best Destination For Long Distance Travel” in the Travelbook Awards

The commitment to caring for the environment and nature, as well as its sustainable tourism model, together with the quality-price ratio of its tourism products and services, allowed Costa Rica to obtain the award in the category, “Best Destination for Business Travel Long Distance”, delivered by the German travel magazine Travelbook.

“Costa Rica was the first country in the world to be recognized for its environmental policy, which makes it a worthy winner in this category at the Travelbook Awards,” the magazine’s website pointed out.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

As part of the award ceremony held in Frankfurt, Germany, the organizers shared a video with a statement from the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez López, who thanked the award and took the opportunity to invite potential German tourists to visit the land of Pura Life and one of the happiest countries in the world.

Destination most committed to sustainability

“This award allows us to continue to position the country as one of the destinations most committed to sustainability, caring for the environment and the ideal place to reconnect with nature. A destination that allows, within its wide and varied tourist offer, to learn about the culture, gastronomy and traditions that allow tourists to feel like one more Tico while vacationing in Costa Rica”, said Ireth Rodríguez, head of ICT Promotion.

Costa Rica surpassed Australia, South Africa, the United States and Indonesia in this category; The selection of the winner was made by a jury of nine experts who responded to a detailed catalog of criteria for each destination and category.

High criteria

The criteria applied to each nominated destination were: value for money, sustainability (social sustainability, ecology, human rights), safety, variety of activities, accessibility, cleanliness, quality of public transport and water quality.

Currently, Germany is established as the second source market for tourists from Europe, only surpassed by the United Kingdom. According to ICT data, the entry of 43,505 Germans was registered from January to August of this year by air.

ICT is pleased to receive this award, which is a reflection of its strategic promotional efforts in the German market. Likewise, it appreciates the support provided by the Embassy of Costa Rica in Germany and Economic Diplomacy in its pillar of tourism attraction that reinforce the positioning of our country as a destination.