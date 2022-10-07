More
    Arajet, New Low-Cost Airline, Will Begin its Flights Between The Dominican Republic and Costa Rica

    The airline anounced that it is open to hiring highly trained Costa Rican personnel

    By TCRN STAFF
    The first flight of Arajet, the new low-cost Airline will arrive in the morning of Monday, October 10th at the Juan Santamaría International Airport from Santo Domingo, capital of the island territory.

    Víctor Pacheco, president of Arajet, said that the airline will operate five weekly frequencies: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The details of the company’s hours and services will be announced in a protocol activity. Tickets – which went on sale in mid-August – start at $149 roundtrip (taxes included).

    Arajet, New Low-Cost Airline
    Another Way to Fly

    Costa Rican talent and aircraft

    Arajet will fly to Costa Rica with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft fresh from the factory, according to Pacheco. Each one has capacity for 185 passengers. The company will start operations with five aircraft and expects to increase its capacity with a total order of 20 aircraft.

    The planned investment for the purchase of the planes that will make the flights from the Dominican Republic to countries such as Colombia and Costa Rica -among others- is $3,000 million, not counting administrative expenses.

    They´re hiring

    In fact, Pacheco indicated at the time that he is open to hiring highly trained Costa Rican personnel, especially flight captains (also known as the flight’s first pilot). Interested people can enter Arajet’s profile on LinkedIn, the airline’s president announced.

    “I tell the Ticos to be very attentive to the next ticket sale so that they try us, support us. We want to democratize flights, not just for the rich”(…) The number of frequencies that we will enable is because we know that the Ticos like the Dominican Republic and the Dominicans like Costa Rica,” Pacheco said.

    The senior official added that the goal -later on- is to turn his country into a hub from which flights will depart to more than 40 destinations. Of course, without stopping offering lower rates than the remaining available offer, he stressed.

    Source Sergio Arce
    ViaWilmer Useche
