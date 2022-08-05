Dominican Airline Arajet will Hire Costa Rican Pilots and Have Five Weekly Flights to Costa Rica

The Dominican airline Arajet will fly from the Dominican Republic to Costa Rica and vice versa starting in the coming weeks.Arajet is called an “ultra low cost” airline, which hopes to conquer Costa Rican travelers with rates up to 60% lower than those offered by the market.Víctor Pacheco, president of Arajet, commented that this airline expects to fly five times a week between the Caribbean nation and our country.

Although the start date is scheduled for October, Pacheco was confident that he could bring it forward to September. This will be possible if they manage to obtain the respective permits from the Costa Rican aeronautical authorities in the shortest time possible. “We are working very hard with the Government of Costa Rica and if the permits are processed sooner, then we will fly sooner,” said the head of Arajet.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Costa Rican talent and aircrafts

Arajet will fly to Costa Rica with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft fresh from the factory, according to Pacheco. Each one has capacity for 185 passengers.The company will start operations with five aircraft and expects to increase its capacity with a total order of 20 aircraft.

The planned investment for the purchase of the planes that will make the flights from the Dominican Republic to countries such as Colombia and Costa Rica -among others- is $3,000 million, not counting administrative expenses.

In fact, Pacheco said that he is open to hiring highly trained Costa Rican personnel, especially flight captains (also known as the first flight pilots).Interested people can enter Arajet’s profile on LinkedIn, the airline’s president announced.

For now, the sale of tickets to travel to the Dominican Republic (and from there to here) will be available as of the 8th of this month on the arajet.com site.“I tell the Ticos to be very attentive to the next ticket sale so that they try us, support us. We want to democratize flights, being not just for the rich.

Mutual love

“(…) The number of frequencies that we will enable is because we know that the Ticos like the Dominican Republic and the Dominicans like Costa Rica,” Pacheco said.

The senior official added that the goal -later on- is to turn his country into a hub from which flights will depart to more than 40 destinations. Of course, without stop offering lower rates than the remaining available offers, he stressed.