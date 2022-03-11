More
    Costa Rica Was the Destination of Air France Flight with a Crew Consisting 100% by Women

    As part of the commemoration of International Women's Day

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS), was the destination of one of the two long-haul flights by the airline Air France this past March 8th, consisting entirely by women, as part of the commemoration of International Women’s Day.

    “After 6 years of operation in Costa Rica, we are pleased to be one of the two long-haul destinations that Air France selected to carry out this historic flight and we feel fully identified with the initiative. At AERIS we honor not only the women in the airport industry, but also all the women who build bridges every day to connect the world,” said Ricardo Hernández, Executive Director of AERIS.

    A historic first

    It is the first time that Air France has operated a flight to and from Costa Rica, in which 100% of the crew are women. On this occasion we received the Boeing 777-200 aircraft with 13 women of French nationality, including 3 pilots, accompanied by 10 flight attendants who assist the flight. Flight AFR430 departed Paris, France, bound for San José, Costa Rica at 1:40 p.m. (CET) with 302 passengers on board and arriving at AIJS at 6:30 p.m. local time, and returning to Paris at 8:50 p.m. local time, with its maximum occupancy

