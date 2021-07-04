More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Cruises with Vaccinated Passengers and Crew May Return to Costa Rica in September

    Nine cruise lines have incorporated Costa Rica into their itineraries

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Cruises with Vaccinated Passengers and Crew May Return to Costa Rica in September

    The arrival of the first cruise ship to Costa Rica, since the pandemic began, already has a date. This...
    Read more
    HealthGuillermo Agudelo -

    “Safe Food”: The Importance of Proper Food Handling

    The problem of food handling does not discriminate race or nationality, nor is it a problem of a specific...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    South African Government Studies Legalizing That Women Can Have Multiple Husbands

    In South Africa there is currently quite a stir, especially among the more conservative circles. Everything is due to...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The arrival of the first cruise ship to Costa Rica, since the pandemic began, already has a date. This past Thursday, the authorities announced that as of September 1st, these vessels will be able to disembark its passengers on Costa Rican soil.

    This, as long as the people on board are vaccinated. For this, vessels must guarantee that 100% of their crew received the injection. At the same time, at least 95% of the passengers must have been immunized.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    This was explained by the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, who added that the “first cruise to arrive would be from the Windstar line.” It would arrive in Golfito with approximately 150 passengers on board. This, one day after the maritime borders are opened to this type of ship.

    However, only vaccines authorized by the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission will be taken into account. In addition, the last dose of the vaccine must have been given at least 14 days before sailing, he said.

    Cruise Lines

    The minister added that, for now, nine cruise lines have incorporated Costa Rica into their itineraries. These companies are:

    Windstar

    Lindblad

    Sea Cloud

    Seabourn quest

    Celebrity millenium

    Carnival Pride

    Crown princess

    Diamond princess

    Seven Seas Mariner

    Four of them, such as Crown and Diamond Princess, have vessels with an average capacity of 2,500 passengers. In fact, the first one has capacity for 3,000 people. The other five can carry up to 500 passengers.

    Big incentive

    In the first phase of this reopening, most of the cruises are those with the lowest passenger capacity. At the moment, five of these vessels would be arriving at Limón while the other four at Pacific ports. Segura recalled that, on average, each passenger spends about $ 137 per day.

    In addition to a complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19, people on board must complete the epidemiological form called the Health Pass. This, with a period of 72 hours before their arrival in the country.

    In the 2019-2020 seasons, 239,566 cruise passengers arrived in the country: 113 ships arrived in the Pacific and 84 in the Caribbean. Due to the pandemic, last year’s season was globally canceled. Precisely, September 1st marks one year from the date that the five marinas established in Costa Rica were authorized to receive private yachts.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarco Marin
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous article“Safe Food”: The Importance of Proper Food Handling
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Cruises with Vaccinated Passengers and Crew May Return to Costa Rica in September

    The arrival of the first cruise ship to Costa Rica, since the pandemic began, already has a date. This...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Wingo Airlines Begins Operations on Its San José-Panama Route

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Wingo Airlines successfully started the operation of its new route between San José and Panama this past June 25th. Aboard the company's Boeing 737-800...
    Read more

    Costa Rica and the Caribbean, Among the International Destinations Preferred by Spaniards this summer

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The tourist season shows signs of recovery, still far from the pre-pandemic figures, but with a rising level. This is how the main association...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Strengthens the Environmental Protection of Isla del Coco

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The strengthening of the program for the protection of marine and insular biodiversity of Isla del Coco, classified as a natural laboratory.
    Read more

    Rural Tourism Seeks To Seduce Costa Ricans with Differentiated Prices

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The chambers of tourism in Costa Rican rural areas seek to promote the visit of nationals, through strategies that include differentiated prices throughout the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.