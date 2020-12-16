AERIS (Juan Santamaría International Airport administrators) reported that this week the operation of new routes by JetBlue and United Airlines. “From August to November we have registered the departure of more than 68 thousand passengers. Although the return has been progressive, we are barely reaching 20% of the traffic we had for these same dates in 2019. The first days of December show the same trend,” said Erick Barboza, Aeris commercial director. In the case of Jetblue, it will have a new route to and from Los Angeles, and United Airlines with new connections to Denver and Los Angeles.

According to AERIS, current conditions dictate the following scenario for those who will use the air terminal:

Upon arrival in the country

– Complete the digital form of the Ministry of Health. This is enabled 48 hours before boarding and must be completed for each person, including minors. If you have not completed it before your arrival, the Juan Santamaría International Airport has free Internet so you can do it.

– As of October 26th, Costa Rica stopped requiring the PCR-RT test with a negative result. Therefore, Costa Ricans and foreigners will not receive a sanitary confinement order when entering the country by air.

– If you are a tourist, you must have travel medical insurance: either international, or purchased in Costa Rica with authorized insurers. In the case of international insurance, you must ask your insurer for a certification issued in English or Spanish, stating at least three conditions:

– Validity of the effective policy during the visit in Costa Rica.

– Guarantee of coverage for medical expenses in cases of illness by COVID-19 in Costa Rica, for at least US $ 50,000.

– Minimum coverage of US $ 2,000 for extended lodging expenses due to Pandemic illness or trip interruption / cancellation due to illness.

-Follow the sanitary measures established by the authorities in the terminal.

When leaving the country:

– Show up at the airport 3 hours before your flight and in case of long trips at least 4 hours in advance (especially transatlantic flights).

– When leaving the country, the use of a mask is also mandatory. Remember that only the traveler enters the lobby.

– Follow all sanitary measures before entering the air terminal and during your passage through it.

– As part of the passenger service, the AIJS has 30 self-check stations in the lobby, there and on your own account, you can scan the air ticket and register with the airline. If you do not have luggage to check in, you can go straight to the Immigration line.

– You must take into account that the passenger can carry in their hand luggage a container with gel alcohol of up to 354 milliliters (ml) (in the rest of the liquids, gels and aerosols the maximum allowed is 100 ml). Remember that this container must be removed before your luggage is subjected to X-ray inspection, otherwise it may be discarded.

What’s in the boarding rooms?

– In boarding rooms you will find spaces blocked in seats and rows in order to respect physical distance.

– The airline will establish procedures to organize the boarding process in small groups (10 passengers), starting with the passengers in the back of the plane. During this call you must respect the distance marked in the line and scan by your account the air ticket.

– In duty-free stores, as well as in the rest of the shops, it is not allowed to give product tastings, the lines are demarcated and the ideal is that the payment is made by cards with contactless technology. In addition, the counters and boxes have protective acrylics.

– In the VIP lounges there will only be packaged food and the food service is individually. In other words, the buffet service is no longer available.