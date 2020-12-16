The time to reserve your tickets is now, before they’re sold out!

The most successful launch in Envision Festival history is now a reality, so the movement that Envision is creating, aside from being a world renowned music festival, seamlessly merges into a jungle event space as a harmonious showcase with more purpose and intention than ever. It’s truly the best gift you can give yourself or someone you love this holiday season.

Super Early Bird tickets launched and sold out in less than 24 hours, wildly exceeding all expectations. Our hearts are overflowing following this amazing response, but that means if your are thinking about joining us at Envision 2022, you need to act now! We’ve now moved to General Tier 1 tickets + New group + Solo traveler’s bundle packages. Updated payment plans spread over 6 months to make the process a breeze.

As we all daydream of mystical beaches, magical experiences, and those metamorphic dance floor moments, the Envision team is on a mission; to make the 2022 return of their carefully crafted festival more permanent and impactful than ever before.

Today they have reached an important milestone of that mission by releasing the Official 2022 Trailer. Featuring mind-blowing footage from the widely hailed 10-Year Anniversary event, one of the last international festivals to take place in 2020, this video is an astonishing invitation to join the 11th edition of the experience, and it’s spectacular craftsmanship will leave viewers Envision-ing a new future.

Check out the official envision 2022 trailer now:https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=162693992230041

This is an invitation to treat yourself to an experience that perpetuates a new way of living, teaches concepts and encourages a more sustainable planet and an inspired community. Journey home for what will be the most powerful reunion yet!