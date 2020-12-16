More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    How Costa Rica Influenced the Recognition of Equal Marriage in Bolivia

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    How Costa Rica Influenced the Recognition of Equal Marriage in Bolivia

    Bolivian laws recognized last week the first civil union between people of the same sex and among the legal...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Extends Tourist Visas Until March 2021

    Costa Rica's Immigration Administration published a resolution which extends the validity of tourist visas until March 2021. According to...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Despite Reports from Locals, no Evidence is found of an African Lion in Sarapiquí

    Following reports of an African lion sighting in Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí, the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac)...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Bolivian laws recognized last week the first civil union between people of the same sex and among the legal support, Advisory Opinion OC24 / 17 stands out, introduced by Costa Rica to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. It is the same that opened the doors to equal marriage in Costa Rica and that has already impacted other countries in the region. As happened in Costa Rica, the Bolivian constitutional jurisdiction used the pronouncement as a basis for expanding legal protection to homosexual couples.

    David, Guido and their rights
    Before the civil union between businessman David Aruquipa and lawyer Guido Montaño was legalized last week, 11 years of relationship and a long legal battle passed. The couple tried to obtain legal recognition of their union in various judicial and administrative instances.

    The main obstacle came when the Civic Registry Service (Sereci) denied the process. The rejection was taken to the Second Constitutional Chamber of La Paz, which last July left it without effect.

    The ruling ordered the annulment of an administrative resolution of the Sereci in which it failed to exercise control of conventionality and the highest standard established in the American Convention on Human Rights and OC-24 of the Inter-American Court, which was requested by a couple from the same sex as the basis for obtaining the official recognition and certification of the common law union that the mentioned couple has had for more than a decade reported then the Opinion medium.

    The authorities disregarded the ruling and appealed it to the Plurinational Constitutional Court. Pending a response, the Chamber gave Sereci 10 days to respond to its mandate. The pronouncement did not come, so its conclusions came into force and the union of Aruquipa and Montaño was legalized. In the Bolivian case, yes, the recognition reached the civil union but not the marriage.

    The footprint of Costa Rica
    The advisory opinion is a tool of the Inter-American Court to evaluate the adherence to Human Rights of the different policies by its member countries. Although resolutions of this type do not have the force of a sentence, some states like Costa Rica recognize them as such.

    The country has resorted to the figure on several occasions. The last one was in 2016 to consult on issues related to gender identity and recognition of the rights of homosexual couples.

    The final resolution came in January 2018 a few days before the Costa Rican presidential elections and influenced a large part of the campaign. Eight months later, the Supreme Court reiterated its thesis on the recognition of advisory opinions. By means of the sentence, 18 months was given to recognize gay marriage in the country.

    In the waiting period that Costa Rica had, OC24 / 17 also had an impact on Ecuador in 2019. Recognition was given, again, through the Constitutional Court. According to the majority of magistrates in that country, the opinion included homosexual couples within the protection of the Inter-American Human Rights System, which immediately legalized the marriages.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    Source TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Extends Tourist Visas Until March 2021
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    How Costa Rica Influenced the Recognition of Equal Marriage in Bolivia

    Bolivian laws recognized last week the first civil union between people of the same sex and among the legal...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica Extends Tourist Visas Until March 2021

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica's Immigration Administration published a resolution which extends the validity of tourist visas until March 2021. According to this, tourists who entered Costa...
    Read more
    Environment

    Despite Reports from Locals, no Evidence is found of an African Lion in Sarapiquí

    TCRN STAFF -
    Following reports of an African lion sighting in Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí, the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) carried out an inspection and...
    Read more
    Health

    Wellness Medicine Expert Provides Tips for Coping with Anxiety and Depression

    TCRN STAFF -
    Christmas and the end of the year are synonymous with celebration in the company of family and friends, of festivity, hugs and good moments...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Maya Indigenous Community Leader, Obtains Goldman Environmental Foundation Award

    TCRN STAFF -
    Leydy Pech, an indigenous Mayan who led the coalition that confronted the multinational Monsanto in court to stop the planting of transgenic soybeans, is...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    UN declares 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, experts have emphasized that fruits and vegetables play a very relevant role since they improve nutritional and...
    Read more

    The First Social Club for Cannabis Consumers is Born in Costa Rica

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The High Club became the first social club for cannabis consumers in Costa Rica, founded by the Costa Rica Alchemy association. In this association,...
    Read more

    The Rich and Unique Diversity of Costa Rican Music

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    One of the best ways to experience the culture of any country is through its music. Local clubs and discos are perfect informal settings for exploring current and popular sounds
    Read more

    Bribris Natives Start a Home Delivery Restaurant with Ancestral Gastronomy

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Healthy foods, hand in hand with the environment, gave rise to the Virtual Restaurant Cuchara Ulùkichawak, Andrea Sánchez and Vanessa Vega are the owners...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »