More
    Search
    Things to Do
    Updated:

    How to maintain the drivability of a car?

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    Things to DoTCRN STAFF -

    How to maintain the drivability of a car?

    We all want to have a car that stays last longer. Do you know with the help of a...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Extends Tourist Visas Until March 2021

    Costa Rica's Immigration Administration published a resolution which extends the validity of tourist visas until March 2021. According to...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Despite Reports from Locals, SINAC Finds no Evidence of an African Lion in Sarapiquí

    Following reports of an African lion sighting in Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí, the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac)...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    We all want to have a car that stays last longer. Do you know with the help of a few tips and tricks you can easily enhance the life of your car? If you address the issues at their early stage then these can be fixed soon and would not lead to big problems later. As per the top-rated movingfeedback.com car shippers, regardless of the make and model of the car, you can easily maintain the life of your car.

    Many car owners simply don’t conduct the preventive car maintenance measures which are necessary to enhance the lifespan of the vehicle. This is the biggest mistake that car owners do. Maintenance is the reason behind the higher and low life span of a vehicle. It is up to you that you keep your vehicle. There are even some tips through which you don’t have to spend a single penny still you can keep your car well maintained.

    Check out this list of tips!!!

    1. Read the details written in the manual

    With every vehicle, a car manual comes that tells you a lot of information regarding the car and its operation as well. Check out all the details like what kind of fuel has been recommended by the manufacturer. What are the things that you can do with your vehicle without losing the warranty period of the car? Whether you can use the chain in the car wheels without voiding the warranty period. Read the entire details of the car so that you can keep it maintained for a longer time. 

    • Make a habit of getting the oil changed

    You get the oil changed at a shop to ensure that your car is well lubricated. An ample amount of lubrication allows all the parts of the car in working condition. If you notice a dip in the performance of your car, take your vehicle to a shop and get it serviced dear. You should tune-up at a reputable auto shop near you so that you will get great services.

    • If you have bad driving habits then change them

    You don’t always have to spend money to extend the lifetime of your vehicle. Make sure you change your bad driving habits to make your car stay last longer like the speeding habit you have got, not to mention their hard breaking and poor turning can cause wear and tear into your car. If you want to keep up the speed in check then you should start using cruise control when you are on the highway. 

    • Buy gas at a reputable service station

    You should buy the gas that is filtered at the pump and the service station should have a policy about changing the filters on regular basis. Dirty gasoline can cause damage to your vehicle as at certain service stations, you will not get the proper quality of gasoline which causes damage to your vehicle. To stop this, you should always choose a service station whom you can trust and then stick to it only. 

    • Check the pressure of the tire regularly 

    The tire pressure is one of the issues that most of the car owner ignores. The underinflated tires wear out faster than the other tires which are inflated ones. If there is poor tire pressure then it will indirectly cause poor gas mileage. Make sure you keep the tire inflated as per the specifications of the manufacturer. It is recommended you keep the tire pressure checked regularly at least once a month.

    • Go easy when you are stuck 

    When your car is stuck somewhere in mud or snow, you should still have patience and still you need to go easy to save the wear and tear that can be caused because of hard-driving habits. Throwing your car at a higher speed in the backward and forward direction and then spinning the tires at a high speed can generate a lot of heat which is the reason behind the wear and tear of the car. At certain times, hiring a tow truck is a great option. Though it might seem expensive right now later it will be an ideal option. 

    • Keep your car well cleaned from inside and outside

    You should keep your car clean from the inside out. You should vacuum and sponge the interior of the car and should wash the exterior of the car as well. Use the right wand heeds while vacuuming your car. 

    • Try to keep your car’s battery happy

    If you start and drive the car occasionally then the car’s battery will remain happy for a longer time. To charge the battery, you can remove the car battery and then take it to a convenient place to charge it, ensure that it does not drain too much.

    These tips will help you to keep your car in well and running condition for a longer time.  Your car is a valuable asset and maintaining it in the best condition is imperative. From hiring the best car shippers to maintaining the car on daily basis, you will have to work hard to overcome the challenges of maintaining a car.

    Previous articleCosta Rica Extends Tourist Visas Until March 2021
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Things to DoTCRN STAFF -

    How to maintain the drivability of a car?

    We all want to have a car that stays last longer. Do you know with the help of a...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica Extends Tourist Visas Until March 2021

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica's Immigration Administration published a resolution which extends the validity of tourist visas until March 2021. According to this, tourists who entered Costa...
    Read more
    Environment

    Despite Reports from Locals, SINAC Finds no Evidence of an African Lion in Sarapiquí

    TCRN STAFF -
    Following reports of an African lion sighting in Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí, the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) carried out an inspection and...
    Read more
    Health

    Wellness Medicine Expert Provides Tips for Coping with Anxiety and Depression

    TCRN STAFF -
    Christmas and the end of the year are synonymous with celebration in the company of family and friends, of festivity, hugs and good moments...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Leydy Pech, Maya Indigenous Community Leader, Obtains the Goldman Environmental Foundation Award

    TCRN STAFF -
    Leydy Pech, an indigenous Mayan who led the coalition that confronted the multinational Monsanto in court to stop the planting of transgenic soybeans, is...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Remote Working has been Consolidated During the COVID-19 Crisis and is Here to Stay

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica had already been taking steps towards the possibility of people working from home a few days a week, since legislation had been...
    Read more

    Tips for Finding Balance in College

    Things to Do TCRN STAFF -
    For most people, college represents their first time living away from home. While it's a thrilling prospect, the sudden step-up in pace and the...
    Read more

    Canopy, Rafting and More Time for Beaches will be Allowed as of August 1st

    Things to Do TCRN STAFF -
    Activities of tourist interest, such as canopy, cable car or rafting, also beaches opened for longer periods will be possible as of August 1st....
    Read more

    Happy Father’s Day Costa Rica!

    Things to Do TCRN STAFF -
    Father's Day is a celebration that takes place on the third Sunday of June, every year in Costa Rica. This day honors not only...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »