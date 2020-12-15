Costa Rica’s Immigration Administration published a resolution which extends the validity of tourist visas until March 2021. According to this, tourists who entered Costa Rica after December 17th, 2019 and until October 31st, 2020, can legally remain in the country until March 2nd, 2021.

“The period of permanence under the migratory subcategory of Tourism for people who enter the country starting this December, will be the one determined by the immigration control officer,” the resolution reads. Flexibility for tourists is among many changes enacted in context of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Immigration Administration is receiving new residency applications as of December 1st. New applications must be filed by appointment. These appointments can be scheduled as of by a phone call to 1311 or via www.migracion.go.cr The Immigration Administration will continue processing applications already in-process. Resolutions will be communicated via email or fax.

The validity for DIMEX cards of permanent residents has been extended until January 11th, 2021. This also applies for temporary residents and special categories whose DIMEX expired after December 18, 2019. After January 11th, residents will have up to three months to renew their DIMEX without penalty.

Documents issued abroad that were valid by March 17th will remain valid until June 1, 2021. Appointments for first-time documentation and DIMEX renewal will be granted only through Banco de Costa Rica and Correos de Costa Rica.

Foreign driver’s license validity is not extended

The Immigration Administration announcements doesn’t extend the validity of foreign driver’s licenses in Costa Rica. Currently, a foreigner who has remained in Costa Rica for more than three months can legally continue to use their driver’s license.