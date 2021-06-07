Accelerating the vaccination process and ending with some priority groups, is the reason why universities and schools have become provisional vaccination centers against Covid-19 in Costa Rica.

This is the case of the Rogelio Fernández Güell School in Ciudad Colón, whose gymnasium was proposed by the Municipality of Mora to finalize the vaccination of group 2 and advance with group 3.

“After several proposals that we made to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, since last week volunteers and municipal officials from the Local Culture Center have been working, filling out forms and cards, while technicians and nurses are dedicated to vaccinating,” Alfonso explained. Jiménez, Mayor of Mora.

Also Universities

The headquarters of the Universidad Latina and the Universidad Americana (UAM) in Heredia and Guápiles are also operating as vaccination centers during the month of June. In these universities, health personnel will be vaccinating people between 40 and 57 years old. In the case of the headquarters in Guápiles, the application of doses will be made to approximately 2,000 teachers in the area.

“Universities have all the optimal resources, both physical and human, to function as allies of the country and ensure the safety of the population. The intention of the institutions is to be allies for the health sector in the remainder of the year,” said Cindy Madrigal, public relations officer for the universities.

Teacher vaccination process advances

Through coordination between the Social Security and the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), this month began the process of vaccinating the staff of public and private educational centers against the virus.

The Desamparados 3 health area has already applied 283 doses to the staff of the Dos Cercas Professional Technical College (CTP), and next week the vaccination of the Guatuso, Quebrada Honda and Patarrá staff was scheduled.

“We have been emphatic about the importance of immunizing our educational population, and have made it clear. This is of absolute relevance to guarantee the right to education of the student population that requires it so much. Today we are advancing in a coordinated manner to bring safety to our staff and their families,” said the Tico Minister of Education, Guiselle Cruz.

Each educational center must send to the health area of the corresponding CCSS, the official letter that certifies the officials to be vaccinated.