    La Fortuna de San Carlos is Looking for the Most Adventurous Ticos

    By TCRN STAFF
    La Fortuna de San Carlos launches a national contest to reward the most adventurous Costa Ricans with an all-paid trip to the Arenal volcano.
    La Fortuna de San Carlos launches a national contest to reward the most adventurous Costa Ricans with an all-paid trip to the Arenal volcano.More than 30 businesses in this Sancarleño district, together with the Marketing Committee of the Arenal Chamber of Commerce, and the Costa Rican online platform:“Esto es Vida para un Local” joined forces to reactivate this tourist destination.

    Focused on the adventurous public, lovers of nature and the fun of social networks, the contest seeks to stimulate national tourists with raffles to go out and safely enjoy a few days of adventure and relaxation in the land of Arenal.

    “By participating, Costa Ricans can win complete packages of lodging, food, adventure tours and exclusive access to hot springs,” explained Juan Peña, co-founder of “Estoes Vida para un local”.

    La Fortuna de San Carlos has been strongly affected by the decrease in visitors due to the pandemic.According to data from the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur), the sector’s losses due to Covid-19 are around $ 3,000 million and some 55,000 workers have been directly harmed.

    Overcoming the crisis

    To overcome the crisis, Fortune-based companies lowered their rates and offered national tourists discounts and promotions.To participate in the contest “The most adventurous Ticos”, you must follow the instructions that appear on the website:www.estoesvidaparaunlocal.com

    For more information on this initiative, you can write to the email [email protected]or call the phone number 7059 8270.There will be several lucky winners of an all-inclusive weekend in La Fortuna de San Carlos… so enter and win.

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
