    National Entities Sign Agreement Promoting the Internationalization of the Health Sector in Costa Rica

    Showing that the public sector and the private sector can work together in order to generate more and better employment opportunities for Costa Ricans

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    Recently, the Costa Rican Chamber of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a memorandum of understanding and collaboration between both entities, by means of which they commit to continue working together in the search and consolidation of projects related to the health sector.

    Massimo Manzi, executive director of the Chamber, explained that this firm is the result of a continuous collaboration that has been taking place for 15 years and has shown that the public sector and the private sector can work together in order to generate more and better employment opportunities for Costa Ricans, among other benefits.

    “We are with You” project

    Along with this work, initiatives such as the most recent one have developed the “We are with You” project, through which health care was given to Costa Ricans residing outside the country and who, due to the pandemic issue, faced difficult situations psychological or other nature in their health.

    “Thanks to this memorandum, we can advance in positioning Costa Rica as a Global Health Hub and thus strengthen those economic activities of great importance such as medical tourism, the attraction of clinical research protocols, the export of educational services in health, the attraction of pensioners, and the opening of training and employment opportunities abroad for our professionals”, added Manzi.

    Moreover, Costa Rica can take advantage of a significant number of internationalization opportunities by establishing a Global Health Hub within the framework of which other economic activities such as the export of digital health services can be promoted, services that have evolved as a result of the pandemic and achieved an excellent result and response from the population.

    Capacity to become a regional benchmark in the development of clinical studies

    “Costa Rica has extraordinary resources such as its national health system (public and private) and an important group of professionals that make it very competitive and attractive on a global level. We have the capacity as a country to become a regional benchmark in the development of clinical studies which, in addition to the impact on the quality of life of patients, can also generate a positive impact on the development of local scientific evidence, collaboration in the transformation of the health system and in the current context, an important source of additional income for Social Security”, added the executive director of the Chamber.

    The overall objective of the signed memorandum is to facilitate, through the coordinated action of the involved parties and mutual technical assistance, the promotion abroad of services in Costa Rica in the health area, as well as the attraction of investment that allows increasing the offer and the improvement in these services.

    Hopefully, this joint work will allow the country to generate more foreign exchange and jobs for Costa Ricans.

