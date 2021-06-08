Senderos y Paisajes Contest Awarded the Best Canton Photographs

The 1st edition of the photographic contest “Senderos y Paisajes” (Trails and Landscapes), organized by the Pérez Zeledón Intersectoral Tourism Committee and the Pérez Zeledón Municipality Tourism Office, announced the winners and their excellent photographs.

The winner and 1st place of the contest was Josafat Vargas Gamboa, who took a spectacular photo of the city, with a sunrise view of the El General Valley from the Cerro de La Muerte, right in the area of the towers.

The 2nd place went to Daniel Gamboa Rodríguez, for his photo taken in Nauyaca Waterfall Nature Park, on the main path that leads to the waterfall.

The 3rd place went to Luis José Zamora Chaves, who captured an excellent photo at La Chirripa. The great attraction of this place is the river canyon that runs through the property with more than 4 waterfalls.

Striking images

The striking rocks with red wool that adorn this charm of the place and of course the owners of the project with their great kindness, make this place one of the best places in all of Costa Rica.

In addition, an honorable mention was also made for José Andrés Rojas Rojas. This photo was taken on the way to Cerro Chirripó, in the afternoon. The mist that was on the road generated an air of mystery, which was with us during almost the entire journey to the top.